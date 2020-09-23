Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 73.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 144.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $595,658.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total transaction of $6,060,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,091.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and have sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QDEL opened at $198.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 0.99. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.38.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

