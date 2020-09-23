Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 32,362 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,362 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,927 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,492 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 123,307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kohl’s by 4.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,504,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,002,000 after buying an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Kohl’s by 1,615.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,494,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after buying an additional 1,407,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.53.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

