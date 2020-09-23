Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 32,125 Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Orchid Island Capital worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $335.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.57. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

