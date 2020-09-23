Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 10,069 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,069 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 172.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 102,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 80,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

