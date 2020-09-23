Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,986 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 481,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 104.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,684 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

In related news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $163,488.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -202.09 and a beta of 0.48. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

