Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after purchasing an additional 673,193 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,164,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 32.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after acquiring an additional 710,792 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 47.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,934,000 after acquiring an additional 890,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $945,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $484,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.