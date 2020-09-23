Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Avista by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $128,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. Avista Corp has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.74 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVA. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

