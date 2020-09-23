Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC stock opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33.

