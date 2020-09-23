Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 212.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Kforce by 45.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kforce by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $745.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KFRC. Sidoti lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair raised Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

