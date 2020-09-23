Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Holdings in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZUL. ThornTree Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Azul by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 2,026,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,647,000 after buying an additional 1,379,934 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,340,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 482,864 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,532,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 939,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Azul alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Azul SA has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($1.27). Azul had a negative net margin of 80.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Azul SA will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

Azul Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.