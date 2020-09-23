Bank of Montreal Can Sells 369 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,449,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $27,499.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,301.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,393 shares of company stock worth $18,055,010 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYND. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $44.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.77.

BYND stock opened at $153.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average is $117.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,922.75 and a beta of 2.67. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $167.16.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

