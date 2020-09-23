Bank of Montreal Can Has $300,000 Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,639.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $406,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $135,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

USPH stock opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

