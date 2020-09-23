Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 4,525 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.9% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,791,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 379,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,161,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 377,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.23.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.