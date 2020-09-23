Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 370.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 34.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 48.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 38.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

