Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Belden were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 79,487 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,895,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after buying an additional 20,708 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth about $1,033,000.

Several research firms recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

NYSE BDC opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.19 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

