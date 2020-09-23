Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,368 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 173.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,546,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIT. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $725.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.25 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

