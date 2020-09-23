Bank of Montreal Can Has $316,000 Stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Argo Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Argo Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 152,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 39,364 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Argo Group by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Mountain Road Advisors LLC grew its position in Argo Group by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 299,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 160,293 shares during the period.

Get Argo Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Compass Point began coverage on Argo Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other Argo Group news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,861.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.