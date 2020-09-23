Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 454,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLB. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 87.5% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 36,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 386.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 68.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 138.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 54,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $768.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 3.11.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.96.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

