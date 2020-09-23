Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 41.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 28.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $50,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,793 shares of company stock valued at $207,999 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABM opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -416.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. ABM Industries’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

