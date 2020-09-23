Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 412.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 470,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 218,954 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 124.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65,207 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 737,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 164,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.35. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.