Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 262.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 18.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 8.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 16.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 73,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

