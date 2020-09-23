Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,036 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,619,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,471,000 after purchasing an additional 201,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,569,000 after acquiring an additional 52,501 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 758,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,629 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

In other news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,880.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.02. Science Applications International Corp has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.