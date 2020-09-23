Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 614.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 72.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other Synaptics news, Director Keith Geeslin sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $142,256.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,027,793.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,345.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,357 shares of company stock worth $2,503,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of SYNA opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.38 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.