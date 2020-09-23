Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 170.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 14.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.30. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $169.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

