Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDCO. Bank of America upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

