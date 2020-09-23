Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILPT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILPT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

ILPT stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

