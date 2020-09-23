Bank of Montreal Can Has $338,000 Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of SUPN opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

