FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FARO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 22.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.45.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $90,957.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,702.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $606,029.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

