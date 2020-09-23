Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Silgan were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 35.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

SLGN opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $39.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

