Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Stock Position Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 27.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 268.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $414.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 14.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, CFO Lindsay Y. Corby sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $29,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip R. Cabrera bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,201 shares in the company, valued at $153,453.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,612. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. ValuEngine cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.