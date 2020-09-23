American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 206,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. Prothena Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $411.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

