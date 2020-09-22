Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $375,000 in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $35,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $84.10. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

