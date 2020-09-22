PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,515 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PTC worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PTC by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 241.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PTC by 23.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $97.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.82.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,917 shares of company stock worth $1,460,507. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Griffin Securities raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.