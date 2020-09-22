Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 33,860 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,255.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 45.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

