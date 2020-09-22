Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.28% of Caesars Entertainment worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

