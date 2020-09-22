Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $454,688,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,455,000 after buying an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,909,000 after buying an additional 4,255,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after buying an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,349.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after buying an additional 2,184,711 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.