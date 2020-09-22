Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

