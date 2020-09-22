Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,714 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $278,473.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,203.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,845 shares of company stock worth $1,625,413. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.