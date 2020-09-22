Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,623 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 73.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 369,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

FLO stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

