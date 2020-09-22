California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,414,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,854 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,246,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,769,000 after buying an additional 1,213,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,076,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,434,000 after buying an additional 308,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,037,000 after buying an additional 55,985 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,370,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,408,000 after buying an additional 173,449 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HE opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $608.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

HE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

