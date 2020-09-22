California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,687 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Tetra Tech worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.92. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $74,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,786,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

