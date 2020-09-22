Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 7,613 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bruker by 40.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,477,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,849,000 after buying an additional 716,829 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bruker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,699,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bruker by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,190,000 after buying an additional 108,577 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 5.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,079,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,516,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

BRKR opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.51 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

