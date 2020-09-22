California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Wendys worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 120.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Wendys by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wendys in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wendys stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Wendys Co has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

