Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5,834.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 70,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 69,252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,735,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after buying an additional 1,341,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. Capital One Financial raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

