Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,878 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,949,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,029 shares of company stock worth $3,780,522 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BFAM opened at $138.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.60.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

