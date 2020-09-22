Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,878 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,949,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,029 shares of company stock worth $3,780,522 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BFAM opened at $138.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.60.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.43.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,878 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,878 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in MAXIMUS, Inc.
California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in MAXIMUS, Inc.
Sei Investments Co. Invests $4.62 Million in Under Armour Inc
Sei Investments Co. Invests $4.62 Million in Under Armour Inc
California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,211 Shares of Exponent, Inc.
California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,211 Shares of Exponent, Inc.
Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $352,000 in Novavax, Inc.
Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $352,000 in Novavax, Inc.
$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vishay Intertechnology This Quarter
$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vishay Intertechnology This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report