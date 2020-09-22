California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $797,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $884,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

