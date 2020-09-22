Sei Investments Co. Invests $4.62 Million in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 240,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 86.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Under Armour by 331.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UA stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $707.64 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

