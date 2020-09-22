California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,211 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Exponent worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter valued at $979,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth approximately $5,795,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Exponent by 74.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 65,513 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $199,211.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $604,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,568.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,508 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exponent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Exponent stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $84.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

