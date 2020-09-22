Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $352,000 in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 125.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $7,097,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $27,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Novavax by 58.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 160,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Novavax by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 152,556 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $8,119,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $731,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $6,365,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,951 shares of company stock valued at $22,327,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.44.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.