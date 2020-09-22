$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.40 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,231,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,259,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 547,186 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,682,000 after acquiring an additional 338,570 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 99.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 244,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 224,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

VSH opened at $15.04 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

